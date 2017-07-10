Shropshire group scoops award for championing LGBT rights

A group that works to provide better services for older and old lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people in Shropshire has won a national award.

SAND – Safe Ageing No Discrimination – has snapped up the Age UK Spirit of Age Equality & Diversity Award that is given to people or organisations that go above and beyond to help older people.

Eight members of the group received their trophy at a ceremony in London on June 28.

Director, Sal Hampson said: “It was a total surprise and we are delighted to have got this recognition from such a prestigious national organisation.

“This award will really put Shropshire on the map for LGBT rights. Engaging organisations on these issues can be difficult but they always learn a lot and find it very interesting. We hope our award will help to promote consideration of the issues surrounding the older LGBT community in Shropshire.”

SAND is currently working with Coverage Care, Shropshire’s leading independent care home provider, to produce new resources for staff to give them a better understanding of the issues facing older LGBT people who need nursing, residential or domiciliary care.

David Coull, Chief Executive added: “Health and social care providers need to think about people from the LGBT community who come to consider using or who are already receiving care services. Shropshire has no LGBT infrastructure so it would be hard for us to access the sort of information and expertise that SAND offers.

“SAND has opened our eyes to the very real concerns and issues which may face people from LGBT community as they approach later life, this award is richly deserved.”