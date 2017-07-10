Police appeal to find Telford man wanted on recall to prison

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to locate a Telford man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Paul Szwajkowski, aged 46, was released from HMP Sudbury Prison in Derbyshire on 3 November 2016 after serving a total of 14 months for the offence of possession with intent to supply controlled Class A drugs.

He has since breached his licence conditions, he is wanted by officers after failing to comply with his licence release conditions and was recalled to prison on the 30 June 2017, due to failing to attend appointments with probation, displaying poor behaviour and failing to reside at approved premises.

Szwajkowski is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with brown hair and has a prosthetic left leg.

PC Berwyn Pratt or West Mercia Police said: “Extensive efforts have been made to find him, but he remains outstanding and officers are requesting the public’s help to find him.

“If you have any information relating to Paul’s whereabouts or if you see him out and about, then please do not approach him and instead contact 999.”

He is believed to have connections in the Telford area, in particular Leegomery.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.