Man assaulted and robbed in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted and robbed in Shrewsbury last night.

The incident happened on a footpath on Telford Way at around 10.30pm, when a man in his 60’s is reported to have been approached from behind and knocked to the floor.

The victim was further assaulted, causing bruises to his face and pain to his arms and legs, before having an item of jewellery taken from him.

The suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing, a hooded top with the hood over his head and a scarf or mask covering his face.

They are believed to have left the area on a mountain bike along Telford Way, turning onto a public footpath towards Heathgates Island.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man matching the description of the bike rider is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 955s of 9 July.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org