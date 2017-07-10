A49 reopens as Onibury level crossing upgrade is completed

The A49 at Onibury was reopened last night following the completion of improvement work at Onibury level crossing.

Jeff Davies, director of route safety and asset management for Network Rail Wales, said: “The successful improvements to Onibury level crossing as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan will mean less disruption for commuters and passengers in the future.

“The renewed crossing and upgraded track will help to prevent repeated closures in the future and allow us to continue operating a safe and reliable railway so that we see everyone home safe every day.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience while this essential transformation was carried out.”

Councillor Tony Mantle, chairman of Onibury Parish Council, said: “We are pleased Network Rail have completed their work on time and reopened the road. We have received regular updates from them during the work and have been happy with how they have dealt with any issues that have arisen throughout the project.”

The crossing is located on the busy A49, where thousands of vehicles put pressure on the surface every day causing pot-holes to form.

The upgrade was carried out following the deterioration of the road surface on the crossing, which has caused several short notice emergency road closures for safety reasons, resulting in disruption for road and rail users.

The new level crossing panels are made of black rubber instead of concrete, which makes the surface more durable and smoother for road users.

Work began on Saturday 1 July and was completed as quickly and safely as possible.

The crossing reopened to vehicles earlier than planned at 9.30pm.