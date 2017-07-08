Pre-season Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Ebbsfleet United

Shrewsbury Town made a positive start to pre-season as they managed a 2-0 victory against Ebbsfleet United in Portugal.

Youngster John McAtee and former Leicester City forward Louis Dodds were on target, as Salop made a positive start to their pre-season fixtures.

The game was being played at the 7,500 capacity Vila Real Santo Antonio Stadium – home of Imortal DC who play their home games in the fourth tier of Portuguese football.

Nathan Ashmore made a fine stop as Salop began on the front foot. At the other end Danny Mills skewed his header narrowly off target.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Dave Winfield came close to opening the scoring as he connected from a corner.

Just before the interval, John McAtee staked a claim for a place in the first team, by stabbing the ball past goalkeeper Ashmore.

Another former Salop player Yado Mambo, thought he had equalised, but the officials disallowed his effort.

It was soon 2-0 to Town, as Louis Dodds arrived on the scene to prod home, after a poor defensive mistake.

Shrewsbury return from Portugal tomorrow, and face Brackley on Tuesday, whilst Ebbsfleet United face Tonbridge.

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (first half) MacGillivray, Roberts, Sadler, Nsiala, Shelis, Adams, Morris, Gnahoua, Rodman, McAtee, John-Lewis

Shrewsbury Town: (second half) MacGillivray, Brown, Jules, Nsiala, Hughes, Whalley, Ogogo, Nolan, James, Dodds, Gnahoua

Ebbsfleet United: (first half) Ashmore, Boulding, Connors, Winfield, Magri, Powell, Payne, Weston, Shields, Mills, McLean

Ebbsfleet United: (second half) Miles, McCoy, Graham. Mambo, Clark, Rance, Cook, Trialist A, Trialist B, McQueen, Kedwell

Report by: Ryan Hillback