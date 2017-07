A man was rescued from the River Severn at The Quarry in Shrewsbury early this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident at around 5.35am.

Three fire appliances including the Prime Mover and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The man was rescued by firefighters wearing water rescue gear.