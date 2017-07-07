Tax expert joins the Dyke Yaxley team

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new Associate Tax Director to their team in Shrewsbury.

Francesca Hutcheson has joined the team in Old Potts Way, and has almost 20 years’ industry experience, having started her career with a Big 4 accountancy firm in Manchester, before relocating to a large firm here in Shropshire.

She will be responsible for delivering tax planning and advisory services to Dyke Yaxley’s wide ranging client base, and said she was looking forward to helping to build and grow the already successful tax department.

Her role will also include advising clients on all aspects of tax relief for UK innovation, from tax-efficient funding for high-growth start-ups to research and development tax relief and Patent Box claims.

“There is a real depth and breadth of innovative businesses here in Shropshire who ought to be benefiting from the Government’s Research and Development tax relief, where HMRC is effectively subsidising their investment in developing new products and processes.

“Over the last five years, I’ve worked with clients of all sizes and across a broad range of industry sectors helping them to make sizeable and successful claims –the value of these claims exceeded £2 million in the last 12 months alone. I have also provided specialist tax support for a number of high value mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions, working with both vendors and purchasers.”

As well as wide ranging experience in HMRC negotiations and settlements, Francesca also delivers exit and succession planning advice for family businesses, tax-efficient remuneration planning, and tax-efficient holding structures and Capital Allowances claims.

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Laurie Riley said the company was delighted to have welcomed such an experienced tax professional to its team.

“Francesca is a valuable addition to our firm and we’re sure her experience will be a wonderful asset to our colleagues and clients alike. We’re continually building on the strong foundations we have in place in all areas of our business, and to bring in someone with such fantastic capabilities is great news for our team.”

Francesca is also a Trustee for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund – a charity which is committed to supporting cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales.