Specialist promoted at Ludlow legal firm

Ludlow law firm mfg Solicitors has announced the promotion of wills and probate specialist Janna Vigar to the position of associate.

Mrs Vigar, who joined Corve Street-based mfg two-and-a-half years ago, will continue to work closely with partners Peter Stephens and Valerie Robinson to support clients on a range of matters including complex will drafting and estate administration including clients who have agricultural and business properties, and elderly client affairs with a specific interest in dementia issues.

Maynard Burton, partner and chairman of mfg Solicitors said: “Janna has exceptional credentials and is widely respected internally and by our clients.

“She has made a significant contribution to the ongoing growth and success of our office here in Ludlow and her promotion is fully deserved. It is another boost for our Private Client division in Shropshire, a team which is thriving and advising more clients than ever before.”

Mrs Vigar added: “I am delighted to be promoted and excited to take on even more responsibility within the team. It is exciting to be part of such a well-respected team here in Ludlow and I look forward to making a wider contribution in the months and years ahead.”

Mrs Vigar is an associate member of the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners (STEP), a global professional association for those who specialise in family inheritance, and is a fully accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly, a national association of lawyers who specialise in advising the elderly and vulnerable.