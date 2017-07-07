Mobile speed camera to be introduced on A495 Welshampton

A new mobile speed enforcement site is to be launched on the A495 in Welshampton next week.

The Safer Roads Partnership in Warwickshire and West Mercia is launching the site in direct response to concerns raised by local residents about the speed of vehicles travelling along the 30mph road.

Anna Higgins, Communications Manager at the Safer Roads Partnership said: “We are launching a new community concern enforcement site in Welshampton to address the high level of concern in the local community. The speed data we collected in the area highlighted significant non-compliance with the speed limit; at least 40% of all drivers are exceeding the 30mph speed limit and 15% of vehicles travel above 35.7mph.*

“With a residential area nearby, residents are understandably concerned about the speed of traffic. We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in the area and improve the safety of the road for all those who use it.”

Speed data will be collected while the site is in operation to assess the impact upon traffic speed and driver behaviour.