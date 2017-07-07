Marches Growth Hub offers free session to focus on understanding customers

Shropshire businesses will be able to learn more about how their customers see them and how to use that information to drive growth at an event next month.

The Marches Growth Hub is hosting the session at University Centre Shrewsbury on July 18 along with Business Doctors, Hunter Bevan Marketing & Design, and social media experts THW Marketing and Social Media.

The three-hour session will start at 8.30am and focus on understanding how customers perceive a business, its products, and its services.

Business Doctors’ Ian Follington will talk about understanding your customers and how it can aid business growth, along with the importance of defining and targeting your audience.

The importance of branding and how to connect it to customers will be covered by Neil Bevan of Hunter Bevan, whilst Teresa Heath-Wareing from THW Marketing will highlight why social media is important and how to make the most of your online presence.

Amy Farley, from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for small business owners to learn how they can drive their business growth by checking how their customers perceive them.

“They often have a great product or service but are unsure how to sell themselves and this free event will help them do just that.”

The Marches Growth Hub provides a single point of access to business support information in the region through a comprehensive business support website marchesgrowthhub.co.uk, a dedicated enquiry line on 0345 6000 727 and three physical hubs in Shrewsbury, Telford, and Hereford.

To book tickets to the event go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/why-should-anyone-buy-from-you-tickets-35425237840