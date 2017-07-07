Former Shrewsbury Town striker Tyrone Barnett joins Port Vale

Former Shrewsbury Town forward Tyrone Barnett has signed a two-year deal at recently relegated Port Vale.

The 31-year-old scored 10 goals in 45 appearances for Salop after his arrival from Peterborough for around £100,000.

Barnett made his Shrewsbury Town debut as a substitute for Mikael Mandron in the 1-1 draw against Southend United. The striker netted the equaliser.

He fell out of favour under previous boss Micky Mellon, and was loaned to Southend United; where he found the net five times in 20 games.

Despite returning to feature in a behind closed doors friendly against Wolves – Barnett was released at the beginning of August last year.

He began his career at West Bromwich Albion, before spending time at non-league sides Willenhall Town, AFC Telford, Rushall Olympic, and Hednesford Town.

The former Macclesfield striker helped Hednesford win the Birmingham Senior Cup for the first time in 73 years in 2009 – thanks to a 2-0 win over Stourbridge.

Following an impressive spell with Crawley, which resulted in Barnett scoring the Red Devils’ first ever Football League goal, he moved to Peterborough for £1.1 million.

He scored 12 goals in 63 games during a three-year spell for the Posh, and was also shipped out on loan to Ipswich Town, Oxford United, and Bristol City.

He spent last season with AFC Wimbledon, which saw him score five goals in 44 matches.

Article by: Ryan Hillback