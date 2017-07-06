Shrewsbury Town once again linked with striker James Alabi

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be amongst a host of clubs interested in signing James Alabi after his departure from Chester City.

The 22-year-old has been earning rave reviews in the National League, after scoring 24 goals in 62 appearances for Chester City.

Alabi was heavily linked with a move to Salop in January, whilst League Two club Barnet had a £10,000 bid rejected for the striker.

Tranmere Rovers, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient, and Dagenham and Redbridge – have also been linked with the forward after he turned down a new deal at Chester.

Alabi began his career at Stoke City, whilst he was shipped out on loan to Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town, Forest Green Rovers, and Accrington Stanley.

He departed the Bet365 Stadium without making a first team appearance. He joined Ipswich Town in 2015 after impressing boss Mick McCarthy on trial.

Alabi is well known to Salop boss Paul Hurst, as he scored twice in five games for Grimsby during the 2015/16 campaign.

Article by: Ryan Hillback