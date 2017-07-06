Police investigate after six vehicles are attacked in Newport

Police are investigating after six vehicles were attacked in Newport during the early hours of the 4th July.

Entry was forced to a mixture of cars and vans in the Daniels Cross and Ben Jones Avenue area.

Items such as loose change, torches and sunglasses being stolen, one car had its gearstick and centre armrest taken.

Officers from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team are conducting enquiries in the area and appealing for any witnesses or local residents with CCTV to come forward.

It is known that at least one car was left insecure but several of the victims have stated that their vehicles were locked. No damage has been caused whilst gaining entry so police will be trying to identify how access has been gained.

Police say that at this time, there is nothing to confirm some sort of device which can override vehicle central locking systems has been used as has been suggested locally on social media.

Witnesses have reported seeing two males aged in their early 20’s acting suspiciously in the street at around 11pm on the 3rd and again at around 3.30am on the 4th.

Police were deployed after the first call was received and no one could be located but information regarding the second sighting was not reported to police until the following morning.

Officers would encourage any such further sightings to be reported straight away via 101 or on 999 if you think a crime is being or is about to be committed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Telford police on 101 or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.