Firefighters tackle early morning car fires in Telford

An investigation is underway following two car fires in Telford early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the first incident at around 2.16am on Marlborough Road in Hadley.

The fire involved a saloon vehicle parked on a driveway which then spread to an adjacent bench and caught alight the front fascia of single storey garage.

Firefighters from Wellington along with a fire investigations officer spent around 40 minutes at the scene along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The second incident happened at Near Vallens in Hadley at around 2.24am with firefighters from Telford Central accompanied by a fire investigations officer and West Mercia Police attending.

The fire involved one vehicle, with the fire also damaging an adjacent vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on the non-emergency number 101.