£2m fund to create legacy projects as Telford turns 50 next year

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet is set to approve plans for a £2m fund for a range of projects to create a lasting legacy as Telford turns 50 next year.

It is proposed that the £2m fund, already provided for when the Council set its budget earlier this year, is in two parts.

The first would be a £1m to fund legacy projects that celebrate the Borough’s history and growth. Community consultation would be carried out over the coming weeks to ask what projects the community would like to see this used for. This could include initiatives such as community buildings, heritage trails or local attractions.

The Council would then work with relevant groups and organisations to bring the chosen projects to life across the Borough. Expressions of interest would be sought from organisations in early 2018.

It is proposed that this fund includes £50,000 for communities to access to develop their own Telford 50 celebration events.

The second part would be a £1m fund for projects and schemes that strengthen communities and reduce demand on Council’s services. Information from previous consultations on community priorities and demand on Council’s services would be used to identify the key themes for this. Examples could be projects that link to health, wellbeing and supporting vulnerable adults. These could include: helping an organization to provide a lunch club for older people, installing a kitchen in a community facility or buying a vehicle to deliver food to groups such as vulnerable older people.

The Council would start to identify appropriate projects during this summer and would also be seeking expression of interest from organisations for this funding.

Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: “In 2018 we will be celebrating Telford’s history and its bright future, with our Borough being a great place whether you live here, work here or are here as a visitor.

“In the coming months we want to heavily involve residents in shaping the celebrations for next year and getting their views on the type of projects they think this funding should be spent on.

“It’s a great opportunity to create a lasting legacy from the 50th anniversary that reflects the community’s views and help communities run their own 50th anniversary celebration.

We would also use views expressed in previous consultations to choose those projects that would strengthen our communities, reduce demand on Council’s services and make our residents’ lives better.”

The proposals will go before Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet when it meets on 13 July.