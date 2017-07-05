The British Ironwork Centre awarded Rotary International Peace Award

The British Ironwork Centre has been awarded the prestigious Rotary International Peace Award for a National Anti-Violence Campaign.

On Monday 3rd July, at the 70th Anniversary of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, the British Ironwork Centre, based in Oswestry, was presented with the Peace Award for its National Anti-Violence Campaign.

The Peace Award annually recognises an individual or organisation who has contributed to the furtherance of peace and understanding throughout people of the world.

Other contenders for the prize included the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Foundation for Peace, Welsh Refugee Council and Medecins Sans Frontiers, all of whom are widely known for their charity work completed on an international scale.

The CEO of award sponsors Typhoo Tea, Somnath Saha, and the President of the International Eisteddfod, Terry Waite were on stage to present Clive Knowles, Chairman of the Shropshire based British Ironwork Centre, with the award at the festival’s opening ceremony.

Mr Knowles said: “We are honoured to have been considered for this award and overwhelmed to have won, so much has gone into creating the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression and all it stands for. The Ironworks is a family-run business based in the heart of Shropshire, with the goal of making a difference to UK’s knife crime blight, it is truly humbling to be recognised for our work.”