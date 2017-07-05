Telford school needs your votes for £10,000 makeover

A Telford school is calling for votes from the local community after being shortlisted in its bid to win a £10,000 national competition.

Lawley Primary School is down to the last six primary schools in the country in the Dulux Smarter Spaces Competition – but it now needs help in the public vote part of the programme to ensure a chance of victory. That vote opens on Monday (JUL 3).

If successful, a team of experts will come in and offer advice on transforming an area of the school into a ‘smarter space’, which will be based on a design submitted as part of the competition.

Lawley Primary School spokesperson Deborah Dodds said: “To be one of only six schools across the country to be shortlisted in this competition is truly wonderful news.

“We have been selected from hundreds of entries – but we now need to crank up the campaign and get people voting for us if we are to have a chance of winning the £10,000.

“The school submitted a story based on ideas from Year 5 pupils, outlining how they want to use their entrance hall as a space which makes staff, pupils and visitors feel happy and bright when entering the school.

“In order to get through to the final judging, Lawley Primary pupils and staff are now appealing to the public to vote for our campaign.

“To vote for us and help make our dream come true, people should visit www.schoolofdreams.co.uk or visit Lawley Primary’s Facebook page to access the link.

“The vote opens on Monday and will remain open until September 8. This is massive for the school and I would encourage everybody to vote for us – we really need to get the whole community involved.”

Carol McQuiggin, the school’s head teacher, added: “Ofsted describe our school as a positive and vibrant learning community. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the building reflected this?”

The school’s submitted design includes inspirational and aspirational images and phrases, reminding pupils that their potential is limitless and achievable, with colours to inspire moods of joy and excitement for learning.

Images of local history are included in the design, such as the Iron Bridge, to remind pupils that their heritage and roots are important and something to be proud of. The design uses colour and images to make each child’s day brighter, happier and more rewarding.

The Dulux Smarter Spaces Competition 2017 will produce two winners – one primary school and one secondary school. Each one will be awarded £10,000 to spend on the design and decoration by using the skills of Dulux’s own design experts.