Telford man jailed for rape and sexual assault of young girls

A Telford man who raped three girls and sexually assaulted one girl was jailed yesterday.

Nicholas Gallentree, aged 25 and of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He was ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for life.

He groomed the young girls, aged between 14 and 17, with drugs and alcohol, gaining their confidence by playing computer games with them during the summer holidays and after school.

Once he had gained their trust he used drugs and alcohol as a way of controlling and exploiting them, demanding sexual favours in return.

Investigating officer DC Kulvinder Dhatt, from Shropshire Child Sexual Exploitation Team at West Mercia Police, said: “Nicholas Gallentree groomed, intimidated and abused his victims, telling them not to trust people in authority and that they would not be believed.

“All four victims suffered abhorrent abuse and were incredibly brave in coming forward to tell police what had happened to them, I hope the sentence handed to him allows them to move on with their lives.

“Gallentree originally denied the charges against him and as such was brought to trial as a result of a lengthy and complex investigation and the support of the four girls involved.

“This dangerous sexual offender is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm, thanks in large part to the victims’ trust and confidence in our investigation. I’d urge anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse of any kind to contact police.”