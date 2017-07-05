Shrewsbury care home receives glowing report

A Shrewsbury care home has received a glowing report from independent watchdogs following it’s latest inspection.

Coton Hill House, in Shrewsbury, has been awarded a rating of “good”, only one level below the highest standard.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission said in their report: “The staff were kind and caring. People were treated with dignity and respect and they were supported to maintain their independence.

“People received individualised care that took account of their preferences and wishes. People were able to spend their time as they wished and were actively encouraged to maintain their interests.”

Coton Hill House is operated by Coverage Care Services and was the first of that group’s 14 homes in Shropshire to introduce a computerised medicines management system, which carefully controls timings and dosages, ensures the correct medicines are given and even alerts managers if any doses are missed.

The report noted: “People were supported to take their medicine safely. Only staff who had received training on managing medicines safely were able to administer medicines. Staff monitored people’s health and arranged health care appointments as necessary.”

The inspectors added: “Staff felt valued and listened to. The provider had openly shared the outcome of our previous inspection with people, their relatives and staff. They had improved the systems they used to assess and monitor the quality of care and their effectiveness was kept under review.”

Coton Hill House has also recently benefited from more than £300,000 of investment by Coverage Care Services in refurbishment of its interior spaces, transforming the feel of the property for residents and staff.

David Coull, chief executive of Coverage Care Services, said: “We are delighted with the very positive report by the independent inspectors of the Care Quality Commission on Coton Hill House.

“It is a testament to our dedicated, hard-working and caring staff who continuously put tremendous effort into meeting their day-to- day responsibilities. The inspectors were keen to highlight the many positive ways in which the people who use Coton Hill House were looked after, with their best interests carefully protected and their feedback constantly sought, listened to and acted upon.

“A very thorough programme of continuous improvement has achieved the kind of transformation we were aiming for at this home and our ongoing task is to maintain these standards and continue to build on them.”