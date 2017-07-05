Improved courts at Oswestry Team Tennis are a big hit with youngsters

The impressively improved courts at Oswestry Team Tennis have been officially re-opened by the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt.

The upgrade in facilities is a welcome boost to the club which boasts a thriving junior membership.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, was delighted to attend last weekend’s celebration and said he’s impressed with the quality of the courts at Oswestry’s Cae Glas Park.

He added: “They now have three purpose built red courts, a full size court and, uniquely for the county, a purpose built mini orange court.

“Oswestry Team Tennis currently has over 200 junior members, with 150 active on their weekly programme.

“It’s a really good model and they do a tremendous amount of work through fund raising to keeping the facilities up to scratch.

“The courts really are now top notch. They look excellent and they play incredibly well.”

Last weekend’s invited guests watched youngsters receiving two sessions of junior coaching before enjoying a buffet lunch.