Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Jack Grimmer joins Coventry City

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Jack Grimmer has signed for recently relegated Coventry City on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old enjoyed three separate spells at Salop – making 58 appearances for the club, and scoring on three occasions.

Grimmer signed for Shrewsbury on an initial one month loan deal in October 2014, after recommendation from his friend and former Town loanee Fraser Fyvie.

He is best known at the club, for scoring a dramatic winner in the 3-2 FA Cup victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

That goal earned him the Champagne Moment award for the 2015/16 season, as well as earning Micky Mellon’s side a prestigious 5th round tie against Manchester United.

Grimmer, was has previously been linked with moves to Portsmouth and Charlton, was released by Fulham at the end of the season, after playing 19 times for the ex-Premier League outfit.

The Scottish U21 international began his career with Aberdeen, and became the club’s youngest player in a 2010 3-1 defeat against Rangers.

That record was recently broken by Duncan Campbell, who came on as a late substitute against Celtic in May.

Grimmer made four appearances for the Dons, before joining Fulham in 2012. The defender also spent time on loan at Port Vale in 2014.

Mark Robins’ side are hoping to bounce back to League One. Last season’s relegation to the fourth tier, will see the Sky Blues ply their trade at that level for the first time in over 50 years.

Robins is ecstatic to have Grimmer on board.

He told ccfc.co.uk: “I think it is a coup for a us to sign Jack, and I look forward to working with him.

“Jack is strong, powerful, quick and has a winning mentality – all of which are important qualities to have.”

