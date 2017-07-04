The Old Hall School in Wellington celebrates scholarship success

Twenty nine pupils at a leading Shropshire independent school have made it a year to remember after securing both scholarships and prestigious entry places to the region’s best schools.

The youngsters in Year Six at The Old Hall School in Wellington have secured a total of 22 scholarships at Wrekin College and Shrewsbury High School while 12 have also won places at highly competitive grammar schools.

They have impressed selection panels in subjects across the board with sports, drama, music, art and academic scholarships awarded.

Headmaster Martin Stott today praised all the pupils for their efforts and achievements, adding that he was delighted they all had secured places at their chosen schools.

“The school is very proud of all our Year Six pupils who have worked consistently hard throughout their years at The Old Hall School,” he explained.

“I am especially delighted to see that a large number of them are celebrating scholarships, where they have excelled in a certain field, as well as securing offers from the school of their choice.”

Mr Stott said the school always encouraged children to aim for their very best.

“We do not pressure the children here to strive for scholarships or to compete for places at grammar schools but we do fully support and encourage their efforts,” he explained. “And we are genuinely very happy for them when they succeed in realising their ambitions.

“We want to give them that confidence to really develop their talents and to know how best to use the skills they have.”

He paid tribute to the teaching and support staff who have worked with the children throughout their time in school.

“We are blessed to have such dedicated staff who work tirelessly to support our children, particularly during this busy time.

“What is important to remember though is that a general love of learning and trying something new without the fear of making a mistake is often the key to winning such scholarships rather than extra tutoring. I believe that the children who have read books and been encouraged to engage in the world around them, and in conversations about it, from an early age are the ones that go on to do well in their education in a good school.

“An extensive vocabulary, ability to absorb knowledge and enjoy learning new things is what sets pupils apart and we always try and foster that here and work with our families at home to give all our pupils the best all-round education.”