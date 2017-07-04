Shropshire parking machines to accept new £1 coins by end of the month

Shropshire Council say’s all of its pay and display parking machines will accept the new £1 coin by the end of the month.

The council is currently waiting for its supplier to convert the remaining machines

In Shrewsbury all on-street pay and display parking machines, plus the machines at the Bridge Street, Raven Meadows and St Austin’s Street car parks, now accept the new £1 coin, and card payments.

In Bridgnorth, the machines in the Sainsbury’s, Innage Lane and Listley Street car parks now accept the new £1 coin.

All machines in our Much Wenlock car parks will accept the new £1 coin.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “We’re waiting for our supplier to convert the remaining machines. Unfortunately we’re not the only council in the country waiting for this work to be done and, as such, are in a queue. However, the outstanding machine conversions are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“We appreciate that this is frustrating for many people and apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, this work will soon be complete and we thank people for their patience while it is carried out.

“In the meantime, all of our pay and display parking machines will accept all other denominations of UK coins.

“In Shrewsbury people also have the option of paying by phone at Frankwell, Bridge Street and St Austin’s Street car parks.

“Our car park officers are aware that people may need to leave their vehicles for a short period while they find the correct coins.”