Shropshire Council’s Cabinet to consider a review of swimming provision in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is to consider a review of the different location options for the future provision of swimming in Shrewsbury town centre at its meeting on Wednesday 12 July.

The recommendation to undertake the review follows the recent change of the council’s Leader and to Cabinet.

If approved, the review will mean that the current process for the submission of business cases for the Shrewsbury Sports Village and for alternative town centre locations by interested organisations is stopped. A recommendation on the best way to take swimming provision forward in Shrewsbury will then be subject to a further Cabinet report in due course.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said:

“To date we’ve received one business case to keep swimming provision at the current Quarry site, in addition to our own at the Shrewsbury Sports Village. We have provided feedback on these and really appreciate the time and thought that has gone into them.

“We understand people’s desire to keep swimming provision within the town centre, hence this review that we will now undertake.”

The decision on whether to go ahead with the refurbishment or replacement of the existing pool will be taken in light of the council’s financial strategy and it’s recently approved Indoor Leisure Facilities Strategy.

An assessment will need to be made on the impact of any decision, not just on the current cost to the council of facility at The Quarry, but also in the context of wider social value considerations, the impact on the wider costs of the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust contract, and the long-term financial impact of investing in pool replacement.

Lezley added: “We are committed to supporting the provision of swimming in Shrewsbury. It’s part of our vision to encourage and support people to be healthier, as outlined in our Indoor Leisure Facilities Strategy.

“However, we also need to make sure that we provide the best services we can, now and in the future, within the limited resources that we have.”