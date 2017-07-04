Shrewsbury Town to play Ebbsfleet United on Saturday

Shrewsbury Town will kick-start their pre-season preparations with a game against Ebbsfleet United in Portugal on Saturday.

Paul Hurst’s outfit, which includes new signings Arthur Gnahoua, Jon Nolan, Ebou Adams, Zak Jules, Daniel James, and Lenell John-Lewis – are currently out in Portugal for warm weather training.

They will play non-league side Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, as Town begin their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign.

Ebbsfleet, who once boasted former England manager Roy Hodgson on their books, are making waves in the National League after completing impressive signings.

They have swooped for ex Arsenal, Charlton, and Brentford winger Myles Weston, whilst former Portsmouth and Crystal Palace man Sam Magri has also joined.

Ex Shrewsbury Town loanee Yado Mambo is also on their playing staff, as well as Dave Winfield who played 18 times for the club.

Manager Paul Hurst is looking forward to the test.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “The first game is often about getting back to playing opposition and not just on the training ground against your teammates.

“I would have thought it would be their first game too and when you have that first game you always want to try and impress, so it will be a good end to the tour.”

