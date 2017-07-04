Radfield Home Care signs up five new franchisees

Radfield Home Care has been delighted with the overwhelming interest in their unique franchise opportunity and in quick succession has signed up five new franchisees.

Radfield Home Care is an established brand in the Home Care sector and has created the Radfield Home Care Franchise opportunity for others to replicate their success in their local area. The franchise offers a recession resistant business providing vital services to the elderly care market for which demand is outstripping supply.

Following recent attendance at the national franchise exhibitions, supported by the BFA (British Franchise Association), the industry’s governing body, interest has been flooding in and Radfield are delighted to announce that six franchisees are now on board; building & creating a strong presence in regions across the UK.

With four company owned branches in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire & Cheshire, the Radfield Home Care brand is now reaching new territories in Herefordshire, East Sussex, Essex, North Liverpool & Solihull.

Radfield’s first Franchisee, Dawn Phillips, Director of Radfield Bromsgrove & Redditch is making a real impact in her territory. With a number of clients now on board and a team of carers, Dawn has made great strides in offering Radfield’s person centred care services to her community. Dawn has a wealth of care experience, and is building a great network of referrals in the north & east of Worcestershire, with her business going from strength to strength. Following a speedy understanding of the benefits of social media, Dawn is now making a splash into the world of blogging, supported by a suite of website pages on the main Radfield Home Care’s website.

Lisa & Jennie, Directors of the latest franchise branch in Havering & Brentwood, Essex are following the Radfield family tradition and are actually family. They are cousins and have grown up together. They have a really interesting & compelling family story, however their ‘Nanny Fish’ was their Radfield Home Care franchise inspiration and they are true advocates of welcoming clients and colleagues into their business and treating them as part of their family.

Jennie commented, “We can’t wait to meet people out & about in the Havering & Brentwood communities and start building a great big, happy family. We also wanted to say a huge thanks to the franchise team for helping us get this far. It has been a great week for us in Havering with the arrivals of the goodies, uniforms, business cards, leaflets and banners! The website and social media set-up is amazing. It wouldn’t have been possible without all of you and so we wanted to say a massive thanks to you all. You have made it easy for us to get to this stage and we can’t wait for what’s coming next!”

The Radfield Franchise Team is also busy working with Samuel Holmes, the most recent franchisee in Hastings & Rother in East Sussex. Samuel’s launch date is planned for 1st July and Samuel brings invaluable experience to his business.

After completing university, Samuel had a fulfilling career as a Social Worker, supporting adults with a variety of complex health and social care needs for over fifteen years.

Samuel researched several franchise opportunities as he wanted to work with an organisation which shared his values. He was immediately impressed with both Dr Hannah MacKechnie & her brother Alex Green, owners & directors of Radfield Home Care; commenting, “Relationships are key to any business, and I have great admiration and respect for what Radfield Home Care stands for and represents, and the focus it places on keeping relationships at the heart of everything they do.”

Hannah commented, “We are delighted to be welcoming Samuel to the Radfield family as he sets up his Radfield Home Care branch. We will be with him every step of the way and we are really looking forward to welcoming new clients and carers in East Sussex.”

Samuel also commented, “With the support of Hannah and Alex, they have given me the confidence to start this exciting franchise. The opportunity will also allow me to work in my home county and for our children to attend a familiar village school. I’m looking forward to a healthy and productive work/life balance, together with putting something quite special back into the community I grew up in.”

Further to the west of the country, Kiain McKean, Director of Radfield Home Care Herefordshire & South Shropshire is making great strides in the CQC registration and is busy preparing his new office in Ledbury.

Kiain has over 26 years experience in the healthcare sector, and for many years he has wanted to own his own home care company. However, his inspiration was ignited after his own Grandmother experienced poor quality care in her own home and it’s Kiain’s passion to treat and care for his clients in the same way that he wishes for his family and loved ones.

Kiain commented, “Radfield Home Care’s core values mean a lot to me, and is something that I am very passionate about – we are family, we are proud to care and we are on your side. These values are so important; not only to our staff for making them feel valued and part of a team and to the clients we care for, but also to me as a Franchisee. I felt straight away that Radfield Home Care was the franchise for me.”

Franchisee Training is in full flow at Radfield Head office in Stafford, with launch dates imminent for all franchisees. With a number of further franchisees in the pipeline, it sets to be an exciting year for Radfield Home Care Franchising.