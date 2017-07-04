Pure Telecom sponsored cricket event to be biggest ever

The new sponsors of Shropshire’s largest business networking event are predicting that it will be the most successful yet.

Pure Telecom, which has its head office on Shrewsbury Business Park, announced earlier this year that it had signed a three-year deal to back the Shropshire County Cricket Challenge, being held at Wrekin College on Thursday, July 6.

Matt Sandford, MD of the firm, which specialises in a range of communication services, said that more than 700 tickets had been sold, making it the largest in its history.

He commented: “We are really looking forward to this amazing event which has become one of the most significant days in the Shropshire business calendar, attracting people from throughout the region.

“It is also an important fundraiser, collecting considerable amounts of money for charity over the years, and of course this will continue,” Matt added.

Toby Shaw, chairman of Shropshire County Cricket Club, said he was grateful for the Pure Telecom sponsorship of the event, which has raised more than £250,000 for charity in total over the years, benefiting Shropshire County Cricket Club and several other local good causes.