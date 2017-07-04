Popular Shrewsbury wine bar and restaurant on the market for £1.5m

Cromwell’s Hotel & Wine Bar in Shrewsbury is looking for a new owner after going on the market for £1.5 million.

The 16th century Grade II listed building is a popular venue in the town centre, known especially for its secluded garden which has its own garden bar.

The restaurant and bar itself caters for 62 covers and the property also has six en suite letting rooms.

Josh Sullivan, Business Agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale comments, “As well as being rich in history, Shrewsbury hosts an array of events throughout the year such as the Shrewsbury Flower Show, music and food festivals which attract an additional 100,000 visitors per annum to the town. Cromwell’s is centrally located in the town and attracts a wide range of clientele.

“Cromwell’s has an excellent reputation among the local and wider community and with potential to develop the letting rooms and other areas of the business, this is a great opportunity for a new buyer.”