Patients to benefit from major improvements at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury

Patients and their families will this week benefit for the first time from an £660,000 upgrade at a Shropshire hospice.

Severn Hospice, which cares for people and their families living with an incurable illness across Shropshire and Mid Wales, has spent almost three months undertaking a complete refurbishment of the Perry Ward, the original ward at its Bicton site in Shrewsbury.

From today it means that all patients will have their own room, with en suite facilities. Other improvements have been made to the accommodation for visiting families, improvements to treatment rooms and the addition of a conservatory. All patient rooms now overlook the award-winning gardens.

The refurbishment also includes the hospice’s first dementia friendly rooms, which have technology to ensure security for patients with the condition and keep them safe.

Severn Hospice Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Care, Heather Palin, said: “For people living with a terminal illness dignity, privacy and a truly holistic caring environment really do make a difference to their quality of life when staying with us.

“This work has been a major investment in the future of our caring services which really raises the standard for patients and their families.

“We look after four out of five patients in their own home these days but we will always require facilities for inpatients who need specialist help around the clock.

“The needs and expectations of patients and their families have changed considerably since we first opened Perry Ward almost three decades ago. What we’ve achieved with this refurbishment fits with our long-term strategy to keep pace with those changes. Our Living Well concept aims to provide patient care wherever it is needed, enabling and supporting people to live as well as they can within the constraints of a terminal illness.

“We didn’t have a direct appeal to fund this improvement but as a charity we have to raise the money we spend and this is only possible through the generosity of the community we serve, so I want to thank everyone who thinks of us whenever they support a charity,’’ she added.

Severn Hospice has this year lodged plans for further development at its Bicton site. These are to create a new building to house therapy suites, treatment rooms, visitor facilities, learning resources and rehabilitation services.

At its Telford hospice, the charity had plans approved earlier in June to extend the building, enhancing visitor and communal spaces, and allow a larger therapy area for day patients.

The schemes at Telford and Shrewsbury are jointly part of this ‘Living Well’ approach – extending patient care and support beyond wards and inpatient services and becoming much more community-based.

The work at Shrewsbury was carried out by contractor Manton, following designs and concepts drawn up by Gould Singleton Architects.