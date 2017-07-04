One cut free from car following collision near Shrewsbury

One person was released from a car by firefighters following a collision near Shrewsbury last night.

The collision involving two cars happened at Plealey Cross Roads on the A488 Plealey Road at around 11.13pm.

A grey Seat Leon was heading towards Pontesbury and a red Honda HR-V was travelling in the opposite direction when the two cars collided.

The driver of the Seat – a 19-year-old man – suffered a serious leg injury while the driver of the Honda – a woman in her 30s – suffered a suspected broken ankle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Fire crews from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington used cutters and spreaders to release the male trapped in one of the vehicles.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 891S of 3 July.