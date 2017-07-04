Cigarettes and safe stolen during burglary at Co-op store in Bridgnorth

Thieves have stolen a large quantity of cigarettes and a safe containing an amount of money from a Co-op store in Bridgnorth.

The burglary happened at the Co-op on Mill Street sometime between 11pm yesterday and 2am this morning, with the offenders forcing their way into the store.

Detective Sergeant, Greg Smith, said: “A thorough investigation is underway and officers are conducting extensive enquiries in order to locate the offenders.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“House-to-house enquiries are being conducted and there will be additional patrols in the area.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 77 of 4 July.”

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.