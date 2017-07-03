Shrewsbury Market Hall roof-top tours return

Members of the public will get another chance to view Shrewsbury’s historic buildings and streets from on high when roof-top tours return to the town’s Market Hall for their fourth series.

The tours, led by town guide and local historian Stan Sedman, will be held on Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8.

“This will be the fourth time we have held these tours due to popular demand,” said Market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“Looking out upon Shrewsbury from the roof-top of the Market Hall opens up a whole new way of viewing the town. You see buildings and streets from different angles, buildings you never knew existed and views stretching for miles into the distance.

“We wish to thank Stan for being such a fabulous guide once again. His knowledge of the town brings alive its history and buildings.”

Mr Sedman said: “It’s a different world up there, a world of chimneys, wonky roof-tops and hidden places. People love to come to take photographs or simply to have a nose.”

The tours are free. Available tours are at 10am, 11am, 12 noon, 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Friday and 10am, 11am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.

To book a place email Kate Gittins on Kate.Gittins@shropshire.gov.uk or ring 01743 351067.