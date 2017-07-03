Shrewsbury BID welcomes three new board members

Three new board directors have been announced by the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) to help drive its business plan for a thriving town centre.

Gemma Davies of Shropshire Council, Paul Kirkbright, University Centre Shrewsbury, and Rachel Williams, Marks and Spencer, were appointed to the board at Shrewsbury BID’s annual meeting, which was held at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

The board serves voluntarily and reflects the make-up of the town’s businesses and organisations which also has representation from the independent, night-time economy, office and leisure sectors.

Mike Matthews, Chairman of Shrewsbury BID, said: “I would like to welcome the new directors and thank them for giving their time to support the BID’s vision.

“The strength of Shrewsbury BID board lies in the enthusiasm and knowledge of its members and their willingness to work with and for each other for the good of the town. I look forward to the contribution of our new directors as we continue to deliver our BID priorities and represent sectors from across Shrewsbury’s business community.”

The board has 14 directors and meets quarterly to help ensure the priorities of businesses are being met and to monitor performance and delivery. The BID is a not-for-profit, business-led partnership dedicated to making Shrewsbury a better place to live, work, visit & invest.