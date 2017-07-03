RJAH recognised for work experience it offers young people

Staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital (RJAH) are celebrating as the high standard of work experience it offers young people has been recognised with a national award.

The hospital has achieved the Fair Train Work Experience Quality Standard Bronze Level for the high-quality and meaningful work experience programme it offers school pupils.

Work experience placements offered at the hospital to pupils lasts one week and consists of an introduction day, three days spent in a ward or on a certain department, and the final day offers pupils the chance to hone their CV writing and interview skills.

The Work Experience Quality Standard is a national accreditation which provides external quality reassurance for high quality work experience and employability programmes.

Allen Edwards, Training Advisor at RJAH, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve received this recognition, it really shows what a high standard of work experience is on offer here, and the good stead it puts pupils in for the future.

“We run a structured week of activities for pupils that are not only enriching for them but also just as importantly, enjoyable.

“It’s always extremely rewarding to see the transformation the pupils undergo after a week here. At the start of the week, they tend to arrive rather shy but by the Friday, you see that their confidence has grown which is great to see.”

Jo Bayliss, Training Manager at RJAH, said: “We’re extremely pleased with this acknowledgement from Fair Train.

“The feedback we receive from pupils who take part in the programme is always positive, which reaffirms that the work experience programme we offer here is a worthwhile, engaging and interactive process.

“Over the last five years, we’ve had at least one person a year who has taken part in the programme, end up employed within the Trust, in clinical and non-clinical roles.”