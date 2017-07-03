Police investigate two car collision on A49 near Whitchurch

Police are investigating a two car collision which happened near Whitchurch on the A49, close to Hill Valley Golf Club, at around 7.10pm yesterday.

The collision involved a silver Skoda Octavia estate, which was travelling towards Whitchurch, and a yellow MG, which was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the yellow MG – a 60-year-old man – was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the silver Skoda – a man in his 40s – suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 677S of 2 July.