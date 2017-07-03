Peter Pan to visit Attingham Park for a magical evening performance

An open-air theatre performance of Peter Pan will be taking place at Attingham Park on Friday 4 August.

Chapterhouse Theatre company will be performing an adaptation of this much loved story of ‘the boy who never grew up’ at the popular National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Families will be settling down in front of the Mansion at Attingham and joining Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter, far away on the magical island of Neverland.

There’ll be encounters with enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook during the evening.

Rebekah Ingham, Events Office at Attingham Park, said “We can’t wait for the performance of Peter Pan! Families will be able to watch this truly magical tale in the equally magical setting of Attingham.”

The performance starts at 7pm, with gates open from 6pm on the evening.

Tickets are £15 per adult, £10 per child, and a ticket for two adults and two children costs £44 and are available to purchase from the website now. To book your tickets you can call 03445491895 or head online to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on (a 5% booking fee applies).

Peter Pan is the second ‘Summer Evening of Entertainment’ at Attingham this year, and will be followed in September with two outdoor film showings taking place as part of QUAD’s Summer Nights Film Festival. A screening of ‘La La Land’ (12a) will take place on Friday 8 September and ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (PG) on Saturday 9 September. Ticket price of £13 per adult and £9 for under 12s.

For more information and to book please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on