Historic north Shropshire house to open its doors to the public

An historic house in north Shropshire is to open its doors to the public with its owner giving a personal tour of his ancestral home.

Iscoyd Park, near Whitchurch, will be playing host to visitors on the afternoon of Tuesday July 11 as part of the Invitation to View scheme.

Visitors will be given a tour of the house and gardens by Philip Godsal who co-owns the property – which now operates as an award-winning wedding and private events venue – with his son and daughter in law. The tour starts at 2.30pm.

Mr Godsal, who lived at Iscoyd Park for almost 30 years before handing over the running of the property to his son, Phil, said he was very much looking forward to conducting the tour around his “much-loved” ancestral home.

“The Invitation to View scheme initiative has proved extremely successful across most of the country and is gathering momentum in Shropshire,” said Mr Godsal.

“Much of its success lies in the fact that the properties are inhabited by the owning families, and the tours are given by those who have enormous pride in and knowledge of their family home.

“The scheme appeals to country home enthusiasts who are interested in both the history of the property itself and the family who own it.

“As well as a tour of the house and landscaped gardens, we will be offering refreshments in the form of home-made cakes and biscuits, and teas and coffees.”

Other properties which have joined the scheme include Hatton Grange, Willey Park, Aldenham Park and Hardwick Hall.

Iscoyd Park has been recognised as one of the country’s leading wedding venues, having won Best Wedding Venue in the UK at the 2011 Hudson’s Heritage Awards, and Best Accommodation at the same awards the following year. It is currently Bridebook’s Wedding Venue of the Year.

*To obtain tickets, which are £18 each, contact Invitation to View on 01206 573948.