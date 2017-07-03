Arts centre comes to the rescue of Bridgnorth children’s theatre group

A Shropshire theatre school has held its first ever stage production – thanks to a helping hand from a local college.

Stageworkz Bridgnorth Theatre School stage their first live performance, at New College Telford
New College Telford stepped in to offer its industry-standard Hayward Arts Centre to Stageworkz Bridgnorth Theatre School when it was struggling to find a suitable venue.

Chris Wain, the college’s head of student experience, explained: “The club has been running for around two years, but previously only staged joint shows with the more established Wolverhampton arm of the group.

“Due to a surge in numbers and popularity, instructors Jon and Gemma Dempsey decided the time had come for the Bridgnorth group to do their first solo performance, but were struggling to find a suitable venue.

“Given the long history of performing arts, dance and music productions here at New College Telford, we were happy to help.”

The show – a unique version of the Alice In Wonderland story – was a great success.

Jon Dempsey from Stageworkz said: “The facilities at the college were perfect for this group, with a great theatre hall and modern equipment. The children, all of whom are primary school pupils, loved their first show.”

