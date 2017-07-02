Detectives make further enquiries in Stirchley, following serious sexual assault

Detectives from West Mercia Police are issuing a further appeal for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Havenwood, Stirchley, Telford.

The assault took place at around 9.30pm on Sunday, June 25. The woman was walking along Havenwood at around 9.30pm, when she was approached from behind from a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as wearing black gloves and having a very strong, unpleasant body odour.

The distressed woman approached a member of the public for help, who then called police. The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.

Police are carrying out further enquiries and anniversary checks, including house to house enquiries in the area.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Jones said: “We are appealing to the public for information a week after the assault took place. The area around Stirchley Avenue was busy with motorists at the time and we continue to appeal to anyone in the Stirchley Avenue, Naird Lane and Havenwood area at the time, or anyone who has dashboard camera footage from that time, to come forward.

“Do you remember seeing anything suspicious? I am appealing to anyone who saw anything, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to please get in touch.”

If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 885s of June 25 2017.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.