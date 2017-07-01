Shrewsbury Town announce that Adam El-Abd has left the club

Shrewsbury Town continue their rebuilding process heading into the new season, by announcing the departure of Adam El-Abd.

The 32-year-old made 34 appearances for the club, and scored twice, after his departure from Bristol City in 2016.

El-Abd replaced Nat Knight-Percival as Captain, after the defender left to join League One play-off finalists Bradford City.

He scored his first Salop goal in a 2-1 victory against Chesterfield, with his other strike for the club being a Hollywood volley during the 1-1 draw against Southend – Paul Hurst’s first game in charge.

El-Abd spent 11 years with new Premier League outfit Brighton, scoring seven times in 342 games.

The Egyptian, capped seven times, won the club’s 2010/11 Player of the Year award, after the Seagulls’ promotion to the Championship.

He joined Bristol City in 2014, and was part of the Robins side that lifted the 2015 Football League Trophy.

El-Abd has also had brief loan spells at League One clubs Gillingham, Bury, and Swindon.

Manager Paul Hurst admits that he couldn’t promise El-Abd sufficient game time, whilst also revealing he has accepted a deal elsewhere.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “We had a good chat at the end of the season and I just felt like I couldn’t promise him the game time that I think Adam wants and probably deserves realistically.

“He came back in and he was fully aware of the situation and now he has got a deal elsewhere, but I wish him well.

“He’s been fine around the place with me. He’s a good pro, he looks after himself, but I think he’s getting to the age where he doesn’t need to be sat around as part of the squad.

“I think he wants to in the team playing regular football and I’m sure he’ll do well at his new club.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback