Drivers have lucky escapes following two separate collisions

Two drivers and their passengers had lucky escapes after losing control of their cars in two separate collisions yesterday evening.

Both of the collisions involved single vehicles and the wet weather may have contributed to them says PCSO Mal Goddard from West Mercia Police.

The first collision happened on the B4376, by the turning for Shirlett, and involved a single vehicle, a silver Ford Fiesta. There were two people in the car, neither was seriously injured. Both of the occupants were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for a check up.

The second collision involved a vehicle which left B4378 and ended up on its roof. PCSO Mal Goddard arrived on scene to find the vehicle, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, was unoccupied. A report was then received stating that two people had been seen getting out of the upturned car and making off in another vehicle.

The road was not blocked as the vehicle had left the road completely and was upturned on its roof in a field. Investigations into the incident continue.