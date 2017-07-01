Bury sign former Shrewsbury Town winger Chris Humphrey

League One rivals Bury have completed the signing of former Shrewsbury Town winger Chris Humphrey.

The 29-year-old was on the lookout for a new club after his departure from Hibernian, and will line-up against Salop next season after joining Bury on a one year deal.

Humphrey joined Shrewsbury in 2006, following youth spells at Walsall and West Bromwich Albion.

He made his debut in the 1-0 victory against Lincoln City, and scored his first goal in a February 2008 1-1 draw against Brentford.

In the summer of 2009, the Jamaican international, capped 12 times, was on the verge of joining Blackpool, but that deal collapsed.

Humphrey would leave Salop for Scottish side Motherwell, after scoring twice in 88 matches for the club.

He would prove a success at Motherwell, 9 goals in 163 games, before joining Preston North End in 2013.

Humphrey was released by Hibs at the end of last season alongside another former Salop player, Grant Holt.

Shakers boss Lee Clark, believes the winger will be a useful addition.

He told buryfc.co.uk: “We feel that is a different wide type of player to what we already have. Like Zeli Ismail, Chris has great pace and is very direct.

“He will create a lot of chances for the attacking players that we have within the squad. I want attacking players to be makers of goals and scorers of goals.

“Chris can do this for us, he has a great work ethic and I am really delighted to have him on board with us.”

