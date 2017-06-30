Tribute paid to Shrewsbury Folk Festival co-director

Tribute has been paid to Alan Surtees the co-director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival who has died following a short illness.

Alan’s vision and passion, along with that of his wife Sandra, turned the idea they had 20 years ago of a folk festival into the major event it is today.

He loved everything about the festival but most of all the people – the performers, the volunteers, the visitors. Nothing made him happier than the sight of people having a great time while listening to fabulous music.

Alan was someone who embraced life and lived it to the full. His joie d’vivre and irreverent sense of humour were infectious and he was always the life and soul of any party.

Festival organisers say this year’s show will continue as Alan would want nothing less and it will be the most fitting way to honour his memory.

The festival is one of UK’s leading events of its kind. It has four music stages, a dance tent, more than 100 workshops, children’s and youth programmes, onsite camping, a craft fair, real ale and wine bars, and a food village.

This year’s festival runs from August 25 to 28 at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.