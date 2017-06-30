Telford racer Smith targeting big points during brands hatch triple header

MINI Challenge championship front-runner Rob Smith is determined to make further inroads in the title battle when the fifth event of the 2017 season takes place at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit next weekend, 8th/9th July, as part of the annual ‘MINI Festival’ at the famous Kent venue.

Off the back of a very successful race meeting last time out at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit, where he set fastest lap in both races and was runner-up in each contest, the Telford driver moved back up into the series top four and is now aiming to break into the coveted top three.

Smith and his MINI UK VIP Customer Team prepared MINI F56 JCW have arguably been the quickest package thus far this season, but some misfortune along the way has undoubtedly cost the category regular certain podiums and potential victories, and therefore a higher placing in the standings.

Over the course of the last two meetings though, at Snetterton 300 Circuit in May and Silverstone three weeks ago, the Evergreen Tyres, GroupTyre and BMTR-backed driver was able to showcase his clear pace and he goes into the Brands Hatch ‘triple-header’ brimming with confidence.

“Silverstone went as every round has promised to this year”, said Smith, “We’ve had a fair amount of misfortune for most of the season so far, but there’s been a point in every weekend where we’ve shown we’re the quickest package. That’s helped with the frustration of not getting some of the results we know we should have, we know we have the pace and we’ve proven it.

“The team is working really well and the guys are consistently giving me a very quick car, unfortunately one or two things have gone against us but with three races at Brands it’s a great opportunity to try and pick up a lot of points for the championship. We’ve moved up into the top four after Silverstone, I’m hoping we can close-up even more next weekend.”

Ahead of rounds 10, 11 and 12, Smith holds equal fourth position in the standings on 285 points and is only 47 points shy of second place in the championship. After getting his year off to a strong start at Oulton Park, with the Sunoco Fastest Driver of the Weekend Award and a podium in round two, a trying weekend at Rockingham followed before a return to the podium at Snetterton.

Since then, Smith’s season has certainly experienced an upturn and with searing pace last time out he is determined to replicate the same level of competitiveness at Brands Hatch. As ever at the short 1.2-mile Indy Circuit, qualifying will be the most important session of the weekend with a spot on the first two rows of the grid at least an absolute must.

“The plan is to qualify on the front row, definitely the first couple of rows”, he added, “Qualifying at Brands is always key, it’s so hard to overtake on the Indy, and the big challenge will be to find the space you need to get a clear lap with 30 cars out there on a 1.2-mile track! If we can get qualifying right, I’m confident we’ll be strong in the races as Brands is a track I’ve had good success at.”

Qualifying at Brands Hatch will get underway at 12.15 next Saturday, 8th July, with round 10 starting at 17.10. On Sunday, 9th July, round 11 will start at 14.35 with round 12 beginning at 17.15 – live timing of all of the weekend’s action will be available HERE

Provisional 2017 MINI Challenge Standings: 4th Rob Smith and David Grady, 285 pts.