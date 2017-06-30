Shropshire Young Farmers compete in over 70 competitions at annual SFYFC Rally

Saturday 24th June saw hundreds of Shropshire Young Farmers flock together to compete in over 70 competitions at the annual SFYFC Rally.

Held at Westwood Farm, near Much Wenlock by kind permission of the Craig Family, it was fun-filled day for all members, family, friends and supporters.

This year the Rally theme was “Wild West”, fitting for the venue of Westwood Farm. Competitions ranged from making the tallest papier mache cactus, cow boy waistcoats and hats to plasticine tepees and flower arranging. S

kills were put to the test in stock judging, brick laying and shearing competitions, as well as in a carpentry competition where members raced against the clock to build some very impressive western style saloon swing doors. Dancing, sketches and a competition to lassoe a mechanical moving bull made for some great entertainment for all. In true Young Farmers style the day finished with some hilarious fun with an assault course and a celebratory after Rally Dance.

Once the points had been carefully added up, Brown Clee YFC were crowned 2017 Rally champions. Taking the winning title in 2016 too, they were outstanding in the field taking away an impressive 9 out of the 18 trophies awarded on the day. Chris Potter (Rally Committee Chairman) said “Congratulations to all those who competed and supported this year’s Rally, the standard of competition was as high as ever and it was a fantastic day for all involved.”

SFYFC have thanked the Craig Family and event sponsors FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors for their generous support.

Thank you also to the organisation’s main sponsors; Pickstocks Telford, Shropshire Farm Vets, Alltech E-C02 and NFU Mutual. Well done to the Rally Committee for organising the event and to all who helped to make the day run so smoothly.