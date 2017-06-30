Shrewsbury Town loan Swansea City winger Daniel James

Shrewsbury Town have announced the loan signing of winger Daniel James from Premier League side Swansea City until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old will bolster the ranks, and is another player that Salop have taken on loan following the capture of Ebou Adams.

In the week, manager Paul Hurst ruled out re-signing any of the players that featured on loan last season; but he has wasted little time in using the loan market once more.

James is highly-rated by Swansea City, and the forward made the bench for last season’s final match against Stoke City.

He was called up to the Welsh senior side for the 1-1 draw with Serbia earlier this month, after the squad was depleted with injuries.

Paul Hurst admits that the former Hull winger is a player he has wanted for some time.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “He’s quick, he likes to run at players, he’s only small in stature, but he certainly impressed up on the few occasions that we watched him last season and from speaking to other people he is well thought of.

“He’s an exciting player that will hopefully add to our attacking options. I spoke about the central midfield area being pretty much complete and now with the addition of Dan in the wide areas that will be us for the centre of the pitch.

“We have been trying to do the deal for a while and were told that we had a good chance of completing it and I’m delighted that it’s finally signed and he will be on the trip to Portugal.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback