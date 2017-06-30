Seaside theme for Greenfields School Summer Fair

The seaside will be coming to a Shropshire primary school next month – complete with Punch & Judy and pony rides.

Greenfields Primary School, in Shrewsbury, will be holding its annual Summer Fair on Saturday, July 8, and the whole community is invited.

There will be seaside games, craft stalls, go karts and pony rides – as well as traditional seaside food and sweet treats, and live music.

This year, the whole school entered a competition to design the poster and flyers for the Fair. The winning design was created by Ruby Dawe-Simmill, who is in Year 2. Her design was chosen by Linda Edwards, from Sunny Side Art.

Andrew Morris, Greenfields Primary School Headteacher, said: “I am looking forward to our seaside-themed Summer Fair this year. I hope that all the children are able to come and throw a wet sponge at me – as this has become a tradition! The Greenfields School Association has worked very hard to put on this event – and we are hoping that the community will come and support us. It promises to be a fantastic day.”

The Fair will be held at the school in Hemsworth Way, just off Ellesmere Road; and is being held to raise money for the school via the Greenfields School Association.

The gates open at 1.30pm – with Punch & Judy Shows at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.