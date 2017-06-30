Pipekit sponsors tractor pulling team The Valtra Dragons

Annscroft based independent pipe distributor – Pipekit – has sponsored the Shrewsbury tractor pulling team The Valtra Dragons.

Building on the company’s ‘community programme, which looks to invest in Shropshire based groups or initiatives, Pipekit’s latest sponsorship will be used to support The Valtra Dragons in growing attendance at national events and their overall following.

Discussing the partnership, Martyn Rowlands, M.D and owner of Pipekit said: “As a supplier to the farming community in Shropshire and beyond, supporting this interesting and unusual opportunity was too good to turn down. We’re delighted to be able to support Valtra Dragons in their pursuits and can’t wait to follow their exploits throughout the tractor pulling season”.

The Valtra Dragons are made up of the Jones family, based in Longden Common, Shrewsbury, and Andrew Hobson (family friend) who compete in various tractor pulling competitions around the country. Gareth Jones, who has been involved in the sport for 30 years, competes in the Prostock Class and was British Champion in 2007. Whilst his children, Nathan (13) and Olivia (10), have both competed in the Garden Class. Nathan winning when he was just eight years old and Olivia taking the title two years on the bounce in 2015 and 2016.

The team has two tractors and are modified by Gareth and Andrew to perform at various UK events. Diesel Dragon, which Gareth races, is an 8.3litre engine that is modified from a factory setting of 150hp to 1800hp. The tractor and driver have to weigh less than 3.5 tons and pull a sled up a 100m track and see who can pull the furthest. Diesel Dragon can achieve 5000-6000 engine RPM and 85kph wheel speed.

In the Garden Class, Olivia Jones currently competes on Sparky Dragon, and Valtra Dragons has modified a Honda 3813 lawn mower by taking the mower deck off, adding a set of agricultural tyres and fitting a roll bar and seat belt.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Gareth Jones of Valtra Dragons said: “It’s terrific to receive support from Martyn and the Pipekit team. We love our sport and are passionate about competing. The sponsorship package will allow us to improve our participation levels and grow our audience”.

The Valtra Dragons will be showcasing their talents: this coming weekend (1 – 2 July) at the Cumbria Power and Truck Show in Kirkbride; two shows in Great Eccleston, Lancashire – The Great Eccleston Show (15-16 July) and the BTPA Championships and PPA Pulling (25-27 August); Cuckoo in Lewes, Brighton in September and Ruyton IX Towns Tractor Pull in Shrewsbury (30 – 1st Sept/Oct).

To track the exploits of the team, see videos, results and gain an insight into the life of dragons keep an eye out for updates on Pipekit’s twitter account: @pipekit.