Police have today charged a man following a death at Halfway House near Shrewsbury.

Belkar Singh, aged 58 from Halfway House is charged on suspicion of murder.

A 67-year-old man who was found dead at Tony’s Diner, Halfway House, has been named as Satnam Singh Blugher.

At around 4.40pm on Monday, paramedics attended the diner where they found Mr Blugher deceased with serious injuries to his head and torso.

Belkar Singh appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning.