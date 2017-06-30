Local charity worker presented with Unsung Hero Award

A Shropshire charity worker has been given an Unsung Hero Award for the dedicated work she carries out for Shrewsbury based Charity Dog Assistance in Disability.

The Award, was presented to Sandra Fraser from Westbury at DogFest, on behalf of Dogs Today and Dogs Monthly for those that simply go that extra mile.

Sandra is the Chair of Dog A.I.D., a charity that enables people with disabilities to train their own pet dog to Assistance Dog level. This is a full-time role she has carried out for nearly 10 years on an entirely voluntary basis. During this time she has grown the charity exponentially, despite relying solely on fundraising, corporate support and legacies, with only a small team.

Beverley Cuddy, Editor of Dogs Today Magazine comments – “Sandra’s award was in recognition of her amazing long service at Dog A.I.D. and how she has helped mitigate so very many people’s disabilities while working on a virtual shoestring. The idea of presenting Sandra with this award, sponsored by Natural Instinct, was to make people aware of the efficiency of this Charity and how every penny donated really does make a very significant difference. Sandra joins TV’s Chris Packham and John Cooper QC in this year’s recipients of the Unsung Hero Award.”

Dog A.I.D. was established in the 1990’s and there are currently 74 fully qualified dogs and 92 in training throughout the country. Training takes from 18 months to two years with both dog and owner receiving specialist education from a network of trainers based around the country. The dog owner is given all the tools required to constantly reinforce positive training methods learnt and also continue to teach their dog new cues and tasks independently, developing confidence and increasing the client’s independence.